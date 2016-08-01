Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Green Plains Inc :
* Green Plains reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* During Q2, Green Plains produced 274.3 million gallons of ethanol compared with 238.7 million gallons for same period in 2015
* Expect stronger ethanol production levels in last half of year
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".