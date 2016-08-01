Aug 1 Green Plains Inc :

* Green Plains reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* During Q2, Green Plains produced 274.3 million gallons of ethanol compared with 238.7 million gallons for same period in 2015

* Expect stronger ethanol production levels in last half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: