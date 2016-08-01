Aug 1 Heritage Oaks Bancorp :

* Heritage Oaks Bancorp reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly net interest income before reversal of provision for loan and lease losses was $16.3 million versus $15.2 million