Aug 1 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance reports strong underlying second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Qtrly net premiums written of $717.8 million, an increase of 28.4% compared to same period in 201

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $728.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly combined ratio of 92.6% compared to 85.5% for same period in 2015