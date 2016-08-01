Aug 1 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment, ceoc reach agreement with group of
second lien noteholders
* Agreement provides for substantial improvement in
recoveries for second lien noteholders to those contemplated in
ceoc's plan of reorganization
* Co and ceoc have continued to engage with remaining
creditor groups, including official committee of second lien
noteholders
* Second lien noteholders, with second lien notes held by
parties hold approximately 37% of ceoc's second lien notes
* Agreement provides all holders of second lien notes with
recoveries of at least 46 cents on dollar based on midpoint
valuation in ceoc's disclosure statement
* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by
holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes
