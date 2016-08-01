Aug 1 Dun & Bradstreet Corp

* Dun & bradstreet reports second quarter 2016 results; announces transactions to partner latin america and benelux

* Updates full year 2016 guidance

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.51

* "transactions expected to be accretive to 2016 and 2017 operating income and eps"

* Entering into definitive agreements to divest domestic operations in latin america and benelux regions

* Aggregate value of both deals, inclusive of upfront consideration of $39 million and ongoing fees, is in excess of $200 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps of down 2% to up 3%

* As a result of announced divestitures total revenue on an annual basis is expected to decrease by $33 million

* Qtrly gaap revenue $398.8 million versus $ 375.4 million

* Shifting its businesses based in latin america and benelux regions to a worldwide network partner model

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $394.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Upon closing transactions, dun & bradstreet expects to record a non-cash gaap loss of approximately $88 million

* For balance of fiscal year 2016, projected impact from divestiture to total revenue is estimated to be approximately $6 million