Aug 1 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Q2 FFO per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $45.85 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.8 million

* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Reports results for second quarter 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $180 million to $205 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

* Says company currently projects nffo to be in range of $1.25 - $1.29 per share for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)