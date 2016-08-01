Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Rexnord Corp
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.39
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $472 million versus i/b/e/s view $459.5 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.47 to $1.57
* Rexnord reports q1 fy2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Sees q2 sales $492 million to $502 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $497.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".