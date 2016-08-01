BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc
* Tanger prices $250 million 3.125% senior notes due 2026
* Estimated net proceeds from offering, after deducting underwriting discount and offering expenses, expected to be about $246.7 million
* Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.125% per annum and mature on September 1, 2026
* Notes were priced at 99.605% of principal amount to yield 3.171% to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi