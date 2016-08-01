Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Douglas Dynamics Inc
* Douglas dynamics announces record second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company increases and narrows 2016 outlook
* For first six months of 2016, company's performance has exceeded initial internal expectations
* Anticipate that q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".