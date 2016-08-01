Aug 1 Coach Inc

* Coach Inc announces sale of its interest in 10 Hudson Yards

* Says announced sale-leaseback of its global headquarters at 10 Hudson Yards in New York City

* Says has simultaneously entered into a 20-year lease for the headquarters space

* Purchase price of approximately $707 million

* Purchase price of approximately $707 million