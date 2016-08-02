MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Aug 1 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp
* Con Energy Partners, LP announces second quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Qtrly production averaged 4,077 boe/d, a decrease of 4.9% sequentially and a decrease of 11.7% year-over-year
* Qtrly total revenues $4.7 million versus $12.7 million
* Con energy partners lp sees fy net production 3,850 - 4,250 boe/d
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52 per limited partner unit
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $20.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S