MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Aug 1 Olin Corp
* Olin announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q2 sales $1.364 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.20
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Olin Corp says expects full year adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $840 million to $900 million
* Sequentially higher Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment earnings are expected for Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "There are significant cost and operational synergy savings expected to be realized over next four to six quarters"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S