MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Aug 1 Amerigas Partners Lp
* Amerigas Partners reports solid fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings
* Says "confirm our adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $575 million to $600 million for fiscal year ending September 30, 2016"
* Says retail volumes sold for quarter were 202.8 million gallons, comparable with prior year amount of 202.2 million
* Qtrly revenue $446.7 million versus $478 million
* Qtrly loss per limited partner unit $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S