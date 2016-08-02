Aug 1 Amerigas Partners Lp

* Amerigas Partners reports solid fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings

* Says "confirm our adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $575 million to $600 million for fiscal year ending September 30, 2016"

* Says retail volumes sold for quarter were 202.8 million gallons, comparable with prior year amount of 202.2 million

* Qtrly revenue $446.7 million versus $478 million

* Qtrly loss per limited partner unit $0.46

