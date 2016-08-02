BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Constellium Nv
* Q2 earnings per share eur 0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view eur 0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue eur 1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view eur 1.27 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.