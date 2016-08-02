BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Allot Communications Ltd
* Allot communications announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $23 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $90 million to $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.