Aug 2 Foraco International Sa :

* Foraco International reports Q2 2016

* Says Q2 2016 revenue amounted to US$32.3 million compared to US$43.8 million in Q2 2015, a decrease of 26 pct

* Qtrly loss per share 4.28 cents

* Company continues to adopt going concern basis in preparing its financial statements

* "There is possibility that company's actual operating performance during coming year may be different from expectations"

* Says company expects it will execute its strategy primarily through organic growth in near future