Aug 2 Olympic Steel Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $273.6 million versus $315.3 million

* Olympic Steel says in response to market conditions, reduced operating expenses, accelerated inventory turnover and paid down debt

* Says "Domestic steel production remains controlled and import volumes have come down from record highs, supporting higher prices"