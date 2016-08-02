Aug 2 Atkore International Group Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Announces gross profit expansion with its fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 sales rose 2.2 percent to $396 million

* Says for full year, expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $226 million to $236 million