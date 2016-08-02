BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Headwaters Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $262.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $125 million
* Reaffirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $185 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.