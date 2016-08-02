Aug 2 Retailmenot Inc :

* Retailmenot, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 21 percent to $64.2 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Sees q3 core segment total net revenue to be in range of $49.5 to $54.5 million

* Sees q3 consolidated net revenue to be in range of $61.5 to $69.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net revs to be in range of $275.0 million to $294.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda to be in range of $50.0 million to $61.0 million

* Sees q3 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $5.0 million to $9.0 million

* FY2016 revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $64.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S