BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Retailmenot Inc :
* Retailmenot, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 21 percent to $64.2 million
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Sees q3 core segment total net revenue to be in range of $49.5 to $54.5 million
* Sees q3 consolidated net revenue to be in range of $61.5 to $69.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net revs to be in range of $275.0 million to $294.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda to be in range of $50.0 million to $61.0 million
* Sees q3 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $5.0 million to $9.0 million
* FY2016 revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $64.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.