BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.20
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.79 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $971 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.50 to $8.80
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expect results from fiscal year 2016 to come in above high end of previously provided range of $8.15 to $8.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.