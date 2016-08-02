BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Generac Holdings Inc :
* Q2 sales $367.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $355.2 million
* Generac reports second quarter 2016 results
* Generac Holdings Inc sees 2016 net sales expected to increase between 6 to 8% over prior year
* Sees FY 2016 total organic sales on a constant currency basis are now anticipated to be down between 10 and 13%
* Sees FY net income margins, before deducting for non-controlling interests, are expected to be approximately 7.0%
* Adjusted EBITDA margins, also before deducting for non-controlling interests, are now expected to be approximately 19.5% for fy 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
