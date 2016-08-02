BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Northwest Natural Gas Co :
* NW Natural reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.98 to $2.18
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Qtrly operating revenues $99.2 million versus $138.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.