BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Edgewell Personal Care Co
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $645.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.60
* Sees FY 2016 sales down about 4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updated its fiscal 2016 financial outlook, reaffirming its previous net sales outlook and raising range of adjusted EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.