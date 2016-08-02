Aug 2 CBIZ Inc

* Reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 6.5 percent to $197 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda growth is projected to be within a range of 7% to 9% over $87.0 million reported for 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $801.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-unit organic revenue up 2.7%

* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to increase 12% to 15% over reported $0.66 for 2015