BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 CBIZ Inc
* Reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 6.5 percent to $197 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 6 to 8 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda growth is projected to be within a range of 7% to 9% over $87.0 million reported for 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $801.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same-unit organic revenue up 2.7%
* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to increase 12% to 15% over reported $0.66 for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
