BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Wellcare Health Plans Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.23
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.95 to $5.05
* Qtrly GAAP total premium revenue $3.6 billion versus $3.4 billion
* Medicare health plans premium revenue in Q2 of 2016 decreased slightly year over year to $987.5 million
* Membership in medicare PDP segment decreased 33,000, or 3.2 percent year over year, to about 1.0 million members as of June 30
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $14.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medicare health plans segment membership as of June 30, 2016, was 331,000, a decrease of 57,000 members from June 30, 2015
* Membership in medicaid health plans segment increased by 1.3 percent, from June 30, 2015 to about 2.4 million members as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.