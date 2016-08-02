Aug 2 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.23

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.95 to $5.05

* Qtrly GAAP total premium revenue $3.6 billion versus $3.4 billion

* Medicare health plans premium revenue in Q2 of 2016 decreased slightly year over year to $987.5 million

* Membership in medicare PDP segment decreased 33,000, or 3.2 percent year over year, to about 1.0 million members as of June 30

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $14.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medicare health plans segment membership as of June 30, 2016, was 331,000, a decrease of 57,000 members from June 30, 2015

* Membership in medicaid health plans segment increased by 1.3 percent, from June 30, 2015 to about 2.4 million members as of June 30