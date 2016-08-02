BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Nustar Energy LP
* Nustar Energy L.P. Reports higher than expected net income for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $437.8 million versus $570.6 million
* Qtrly total revenues $437.8 million versus $570.6 million
* Q2 revenue view $432.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.