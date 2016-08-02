BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Eaton Corporation Plc :
* Eaton reports second quarter net income and operating earnings per share of $1.07, above midpoint of guidance
* Q2 sales $5.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.06 billion
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 operating earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20
* Continue to expect a decline in organic revenue in 2016 of between 2 and 4 percent
* Now estimate impact of negative currency translation to be $225 million, $25 million higher than our previous estimate for FY 2016
* Restructuring program proceeding as planned
* For full-year 2016, now planning to spend $145 million in restructuring costs, $5 million more than previous guidance
* Continue to expect that restructuring program will deliver $174 million of incremental profit in 2016 compared to 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.