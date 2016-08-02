Aug 2 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Coors Light and Miller Lite combine to deliver flat sales to retail volume for the second consecutive quarter

* Millercoors Q2 underlying net income declined 3.8 percent to $468.8 million versus same period in prior year

* Millercoors qtrly total net sales decreased 3.5 percent to $2.127 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)