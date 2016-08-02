Aug 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp :

* AmerisourceBergen reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $36.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $36.71 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.56

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.52 to $5.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in $400 million range

* Sees FY revenue growth of approximately 8 percent

* Amerisourcebergen says fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow in range of 4 to 6 percent above midpoint of updated fiscal 2016 guidance

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AmerisourceBergen says continue to expect gross profit in Q4 to be negatively impacted by headwinds co identified in early May

* AmerisourceBergen says continues to expect that headwinds that are impacting fiscal 2016 will continue well into fiscal 2017

* Now expects share repurchases under co's regular programs of about $350 million, as well as special share repurchases to satisfy hedging programs