BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp :
* AmerisourceBergen reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $36.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $36.71 billion
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.56
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.52 to $5.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in $400 million range
* Sees FY revenue growth of approximately 8 percent
* Amerisourcebergen says fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow in range of 4 to 6 percent above midpoint of updated fiscal 2016 guidance
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AmerisourceBergen says continue to expect gross profit in Q4 to be negatively impacted by headwinds co identified in early May
* AmerisourceBergen says continues to expect that headwinds that are impacting fiscal 2016 will continue well into fiscal 2017
* Now expects share repurchases under co's regular programs of about $350 million, as well as special share repurchases to satisfy hedging programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.