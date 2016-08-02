Aug 2 Entergy Corp :

* Entergy reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 operational guidance to be $6.60 to $7.40 per share

* Updated 2016 guidance to be $6.60 to $7.40 per share and affirmed its utility, parent & other adjusted eps guidance range of $4.20 to $4.50

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $1,524 million versus $1,488 million