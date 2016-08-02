BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Entergy Corp :
* Entergy reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 operational guidance to be $6.60 to $7.40 per share
* Updated 2016 guidance to be $6.60 to $7.40 per share and affirmed its utility, parent & other adjusted eps guidance range of $4.20 to $4.50
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue $1,524 million versus $1,488 million
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.