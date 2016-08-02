BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Kamada Ltd :
* Kamada reports financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2017 sales $100 million
* Q2 revenue $19.1 million versus $19.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $75 million to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.