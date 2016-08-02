BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Harris Corp :
* Harris Corporation and JANA partners reach agreement
* Agreement for future appointment of two new mutually agreed independent directors to Harris board of directors
* Both individuals will be included in Harris' slate of directors nominated for election at company's 2016 annual meeting
* JANA has agreed to certain standstill, voting and support commitments that are expected to continue until June 2017
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index