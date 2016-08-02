BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Pfizer Reports Second :
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $13.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.01 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $52.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 worldwide ibrance revenue $514 million versus $140 million last year
* Reaffirmed 2016 financial guidance for revenues and adjusted diluted eps
* Q2 innovative product segment revenue $7,105 million versus $6,630 million last year
* Q2 worldwide lyrica revenue $1,261 million versus $1,219 million last year
* Q2 worldwide lipitor revenue $461 million versus $509 million last year
* Q2 worldwide prevnar/prevenar 13 revenue $1,258 million versus $1,503 million last year
* Q2 worldwide xalkori revenue $137 million versus $119 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
