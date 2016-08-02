Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.32 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.37 to $2.55

* FY 2016 reported sales are expected to be down 9 to 10 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Considering tough market conditions, expects fiscal year 2016 underlying sales to be down 5 to 6 percent, excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00