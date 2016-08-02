BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co
* Q3 earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.32 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.37 to $2.55
* FY 2016 reported sales are expected to be down 9 to 10 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Considering tough market conditions, expects fiscal year 2016 underlying sales to be down 5 to 6 percent, excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.