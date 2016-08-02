BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Quarterly underlying after-tax income $1.11 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $962.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to MCBC $0.81 per share
* Quarterly net sales $1,643.4 million, decreased 3.7 percent on a reported basis
* Quarterly worldwide beer volume: 16.1 million hectoliters, decreased 0.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.