BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Teradata Corp
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $599 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.2 million
* Excluding marketing applications business, revenue for 2016 continues to be expected in $2.250 billion to $2.320 billion range
* Full-Year 2016 GAAP earnings per share guidance is now $0.89 to $1.04
* On a non-GAAP basis Teradata's expectations earnings per share remain in $2.35 to $2.50 range for 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $2.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GAAP revenue for 2016 continues to be expected in $2.320 billion to $2.390 billion range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.