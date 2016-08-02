Aug 2 Teradata Corp

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $599 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.2 million

* Excluding marketing applications business, revenue for 2016 continues to be expected in $2.250 billion to $2.320 billion range

* Full-Year 2016 GAAP earnings per share guidance is now $0.89 to $1.04

* On a non-GAAP basis Teradata's expectations earnings per share remain in $2.35 to $2.50 range for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $2.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP revenue for 2016 continues to be expected in $2.320 billion to $2.390 billion range