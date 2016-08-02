BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Geo Group Inc :
* The Geo Group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.92 to $0.94
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $565 million to $570 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $2.18 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.59 to $3.64
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.92 to $0.95
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.73
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $550 million to $555 million
* Q2 revenue $548.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.2 million
* Continued organic growth representative of ongoing demand for correctional, detention bed space, rehabilitation, reentry programs across u.s.
* Expects Q4 2016 EPS to be in a range of $0.52 to $0.55 per diluted share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects q3 2016 AFFO to be in a range of $0.92 to $0.94 per diluted share
* Expects q4 2016 AFFO to be in a range of $0.92 to $0.95 per diluted share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index