BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Xylem Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue $932 million versus I/B/E/S view $927.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.06
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.7 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $3.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.