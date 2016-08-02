BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Steven Madden Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03
* Q2 sales $325.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $330.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Steve Madden announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 same store sales rose 5.4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 0 to 1 percent
* Company has adjusted its sales outlook for fiscal year 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company now expects that net sales will increase 0% to 1% over net sales in 2015
* Continues to expect diluted eps for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $1.93 to $2.03
* Seeing softer than anticipated trends in private label footwear business and with certain international distributors
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.