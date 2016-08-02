BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Engility Holdings Inc :
* Engility announces proposed offering of $380 million senior notes
* Expects to enter into definitive documentation pursuant to which co enters into new $165 million revolving credit facility due 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, to repay in full all of its outstanding indebtedness, among the others
* Engility Holdings Inc says expects to enter into definitive documentation pursuant to which would incur up to $800 million in term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.