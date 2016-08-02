BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 New Jersey Resources :
* New Jersey Resources reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms fiscal 2016 earnings guidance
* Qtrly financial earnings per share $0.13
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Reaffirmed previously announced fiscal 2016 net financial earnings guidance in range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.