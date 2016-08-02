BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co :
* ADM reports second quarter earnings of $0.48 per share, $0.41 per share on an adjusted basis
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "market conditions began to turn in quarter, presenting improved opportunities for second half"
* "continue to make progress in strategic review of our ethanol dry mills"
* Remain on track to meet $275 million run-rate savings target by end of calendar year
* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $ 234 million versus $ 344 million
* Qtrly revenues $15,629 million versus $17,186 million
* "with improved fundamentals, we anticipate a more favorable second half of year"
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $97 million versus $152 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.