Aug 2 Pitney Bowes Inc :

* Pitney Bowes announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue $836 million versus I/B/E/S view $852.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be in range of $1.75 to $1.82

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2016 revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of 1 percent decline to 3 percent decline when compared to 2015

* Pitney Bowes Inc sees full year 2016 free cash flow to be in range of $400 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)