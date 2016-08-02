BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Pitney Bowes Inc :
* Pitney Bowes announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue $836 million versus I/B/E/S view $852.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be in range of $1.75 to $1.82
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2016 revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of 1 percent decline to 3 percent decline when compared to 2015
* Pitney Bowes Inc sees full year 2016 free cash flow to be in range of $400 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
