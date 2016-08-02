BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc :
* Q2 loss per share $0.29
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $82.5 million to $84.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oxford Immunotec reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $24.2 million to $25 million
* Q2 revenue $19.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.1 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $79.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $22.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.