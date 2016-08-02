BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Inteliquent Inc :
* Q2 revenue $90.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.3 million
* Inteliquent reports second quarter 2016 results
* Inteliquent Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $23 to $26 million
* Inteliquent Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $80 to $85 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $90.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inteliquent inc sees FY 2016 revenue $360 to $370 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $375.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.