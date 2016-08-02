BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $300,000
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $142,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.