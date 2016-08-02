BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Enernoc Inc :
* Enernoc reports results for second quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $157.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share breakeven
* Qtrly total revenue $132.7 million versus $72.5 million
* Enernoc Inc Sees FY 2016 Total Revenue $370 $400 million
* Sees 2016 share loss $2.95-$2.60
* Appointed Bill Sorenson chief financial officer of company effective august 22, 2016
* Sorenson will succeed Neil Moses, who plans to retire in early 2017
* Sees Q3 revenue $141-$161 million; sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00-$0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.