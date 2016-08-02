BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :
* Telesta Therapeutics provides strategic update
* Termination of future expenditures on mcna
* Will close manufacturing unit in montreal,seeking buyer for this facility,reducing current intellectual property expenditures to minimum
* Implemented workforce reduction that will decrease its operational workforce, to 15 full time employees from 50 people at march 31, 2016
* Seeking to monetize two former manufacturing assets
* Will cease to expend any significant effort or funds to find a partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.