Aug 2 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :

* Telesta Therapeutics provides strategic update

* Termination of future expenditures on mcna

* Will close manufacturing unit in montreal,seeking buyer for this facility,reducing current intellectual property expenditures to minimum

* Implemented workforce reduction that will decrease its operational workforce, to 15 full time employees from 50 people at march 31, 2016

* Seeking to monetize two former manufacturing assets

