Aug 2 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :

* Q2 revenue $299.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $289.7 million

* Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Reiterates 2016 adjusted EBITDA less NCI growth guidance range of 13% to 16%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14